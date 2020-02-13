Passenger Onboard SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi Flight Suspected of Coronavirus Infection, Quarantined

A passenger onboard SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi flight is suspected of Coronavirus infection and has been quarantined after landing at Delhi airport as per the Airline.

Further details are awaited.

SpiceJet spokesperson: On Feb-13, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1dWau6qDsG — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Earlier a study by a team of researchers from the Humboldt University in Germany stated that India ranks 17th among the list of countries most likely to import cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The study, titled ‘2019 Novel Coronavirus Global Risk Assessment’ was conducted by analysing air traffic patterns connecting 4,000 airports worldwide with over 25,000 direct connections between them. The "relative import risk" for India was found to be 0.219 per cent.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has a localised relative import risk of 0.066 per cent, with Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport at 0.034 per cent and Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport at 0.020 per cent.

Other airports in that list include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

By looking at air travel passenger numbers, the study says, one can estimate how likely it is that the virus spreads to other areas. “The busier a flight route, the more probable it is that an infected passenger travels this route. Using these probabilistic concepts, we calculate the relative import risk to other airports. When calculating the import risk, we also take into account connecting flights and travel routes that involve multiple destinations,” it says.

The virus, which is believed to have emerged from a seafood market in China’s Wuhan, has spread to at least 15 other countries outside China.

