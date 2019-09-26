Passenger Opens Flight’s Emergency Exit Door, Says She was 'Feeling Stuffy' - Watch Video

When we fly on an aeroplane, there are some standard things we complain about. It can be about the quality of food served, lack of leg space, crying kids or maybe an aisle seat. But one passenger had an altogether new way to annoy her co-passengers flying from Wuhan to Lanzhou in China. In fact, the act that the woman pulled off was not only annoying for her co-passengers but life-threatening too.

According to a report, the woman boarded the Xiamen Airlines flight on September 23. After taking her seat, she apparently felt “too stuffy” and wanted “some fresh air.” Hence, she decided to open the flight’s emergency door towards the end of boarding. It was further reported that her co-passengers warned her against pulling the lever of the emergency door but she went ahead and did it anyway. A video, which was captured soon after the incident, made its way online too. Take a look:

Police were alerted about the whole fiasco by the flight’s cabin crew. Eventually, the police boarded the flight and escorted the woman out of the aeroplane and to the police station. The cabin crew alerted the police. They boarded the plane and took her away to the police station. Her behaviour ended up delaying the flight by over an hour. There was no casualty reported in the whole incident.

