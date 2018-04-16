English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passenger Vehicle Exports Dip 1.51% in 2017-18
According to SIAM, two-wheeler exports in 2017-18 were up 20.29 percent at 28,15,016 units as against 23,40,277 units in the previous financial year.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
India's passenger vehicle exports declined for the first time in seven years in 2017-18 with a dip of 1.51 percent as major exporters focus on domestic market, while lingering impact of GST refund also affected overseas shipments. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) exports in 2017-18 were at 7,47,287 units as against 7,58,727 units in the previous year.
"This is the first decline in exports of passenger vehicles since 2010-11 when it declined 0.41 percent," SIAM Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said. Explaining the reasons behind the fall, he said some major exporters of PVs have prioritised the domestic market over exports and are focussing here. Moreover, the exporters are struggling with the GST refund issue and the auto industry has a total of around Rs 1,000 crore pending refund, he added.
In 2017-18, Hyundai Motor India, which used to be the number one exporter of PVs, posted a decline of 7.39 percent in overseas shipments at 1,53,942 units. Likewise, another major exporter Nissan Motors India posted 38.03 percent decline in exports at 67,829 units. Honda Cars India also saw its exports decline by 3.21 percent at 5,611 units.
Tata Motors also posted a decline of 40.94 percent in exports at 2,587 units during the year. Maruti Suzuki India, however, had a marginal increase of 1.53 percent in exports at 1,23,903 units. On the other hand, Ford India was the biggest exporter of PVs, posting a growth of 14.31 percent at 181,148 units in 2017-18. General Motors India, which has stopped selling cars here, posted a growth of 17.54 percent in exports at 83,140 units. Volkswagen India also saw exports grow by 4.06 percent at 90,382 units.
According to SIAM, two-wheeler exports in 2017-18 were up 20.29 percent at 28,15,016 units as against 23,40,277 units in the previous financial year.
