Passenger Vehicle Sales in India Decline 1.24 Per Cent in December

The sales figures for the month of December 2019 are here and while the slowdown is continuing, as there has been a decline registered across segments, the effect is not as bad as it has been in the past few months. As per the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicle sales in India declined by 1.24 per cent to 2,35,786 units in December from 2,38,753 units in the year-ago period. Domestic car sales were down by 8.4 per cent to 1,42,126 units as against the 1,55,159 units that were sold in December 2018.

Total two-wheeler sales, in December, declined 16.6 per cent to 10,50,038 units compared to 12,59,007 units in the year-ago month. As for the motorcycle sales last month, it too declined by 12.01 per cent to 6,97,819 units as against 7,93,042 units a year earlier.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.32 per cent to 66,622 units in December, says SIAM.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.08 per cent to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018. To give you a reference, in 2019, the passenger vehicle sales declined by 12.75 per cent to 29,62,052 units as compared with 33,94,790 units in 2018.

Vehicle sales across categories declined by 13.77 per cent in January-December 2019 to 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

