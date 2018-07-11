English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 38 Percent in June, Car Sales up 34 Percent
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 25.23 percent to 22,79,151 units from 18,19,926 units in June 2017.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 37.54 percent to 2,73,759 units in June this year from 1,99,036 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic car sales were up 34.21 percent to 1,83,885 units as against 1,37,012 units in June 2017, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales last month rose 24.32 percent to 11,99,332 units as against 9,64,729 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 22.28 percent to 18,67,884 units compared with 15,27,509 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 41.72 percent to 80,624 units in June, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 25.23 percent to 22,79,151 units from 18,19,926 units in June 2017, it added.
