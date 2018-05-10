English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 7.5 Percent in April, Car Sales Up 4.89 Percent
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44 percent to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, according to data released by SIAM.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 7.5 percent to 2,98,504 units in April from 2,77,683 units in the same month last year. Domestic car sales were up 4.89 percent to 2,00,183 units as against 1,90,854 units in April 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales last month rose 19.38 percent to 12,29,526 units as against 10,29,963 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April rose 16.92 percent to 19,58,241 units compared to 16,74,787 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95 percent to 72,993 units in April, SIAM said.
Also Watch:
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44 percent to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, it added.
Also Watch
Motorcycle sales last month rose 19.38 percent to 12,29,526 units as against 10,29,963 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April rose 16.92 percent to 19,58,241 units compared to 16,74,787 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95 percent to 72,993 units in April, SIAM said.
Also Watch:
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44 percent to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden