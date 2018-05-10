English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 7.5 Percent in April, Car Sales Up 4.89 Percent

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 7.5 percent to 2,98,504 units in April from 2,77,683 units in the same month last year. Domestic car sales were up 4.89 percent to 2,00,183 units as against 1,90,854 units in April 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month rose 19.38 percent to 12,29,526 units as against 10,29,963 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April rose 16.92 percent to 19,58,241 units compared to 16,74,787 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95 percent to 72,993 units in April, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44 percent to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, it added.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
