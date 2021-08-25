Passengers Can Now Board Direct Flights From Hyderabad To Maldives, Services Resume

August 22, 2021, marked the resumption of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHAIL) flight service from Hyderabad to the Maldives. The direct flight took off amidst fanfare at the airport, with the airport officials bidding adieu to the crew and passengers.

The flight, IndiGo 6E 8108, departed from the Hyderabad airport at 2:20 PM (IST) and landed on Male’s soil at 4:30 PM (IST), while the return flight reached Hyderabad at 20:50 (IST). Beginning from August 22, the flight frequency, for now, is set at three times a week, i.e., Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. However, it will go up by a day, to four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), starting from October 15.

“The direct, hassle-free flight will attract the travel junkies, nature lovers, and holiday goers to an exciting experience loaded with the rich and scenic splendours of Maldives’ beaches. The city of pearls, in future, will be connected with more international exotic destinations as more and more airlines bring forth their interests in adding new flight routes,” Pradeep Panicker, GHAIL’s CEO, told Economic Times. He also stated that the new route has made the splendid marine life of Male more accessible to travellers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer, William Boulter, said, “We are committed to cater to all the travel buffs with an affordable, smooth, and safe flight service. Our lean, clean flying machine will open gateways to the exquisite holiday destination, wide open.”

Post the pandemic, the travel industry took a significant blow. However, despite the COVID-19 restriction, the Maldives, with its 1192 coral islands and serenity, managed to secure its place as the most favourite travel destination for Indians. Earlier, travellers had to go to Mumbai, Bangalore, Cochin, or Delhi to board flights to the Maldives. Now the duration has shrunk to two hours and twenty minutes.

