Passengers Complain of no AC for Three Hours in Air India Flight

#BreastCancer patient undergoing #radiation #Harrased in #AirIndia AI 20 DEL-CCU flight today. Delayed & overbooked flt. #mother was made to sit in NON-AC cabin for 3 hours owing to some passenger number miscalculation. Finally took off w/o the AC working. #PMO #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/6I8xINNds1 — Raghav Bhagat (@raghav_raghav87) June 8, 2019

Passengers that boarded the Air India flight from Delhi to Calcutta on Saturday travelled without air conditioning for more than three hours, several passengers tweeted. Passengers claim that the flight that was scheduled to depart at 2pm on Saturday, took off at 3:45pm. However, airline officials stated that the flight had taken off at 3:26 pm.According to reports , the flight landed in Kolkata after an hour and 50 minutes and the AC did not work the entire time throughout the journey.