1-min read

Passengers Complain of no AC for Three Hours in Air India Flight

The journey from Delhi lasted for an hour and 50 minutes throughout which the AC was dysfunctional.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Passengers Complain of no AC for Three Hours in Air India Flight
Image for representation.
Loading...
Passengers that boarded the Air India flight from Delhi to Calcutta on Saturday travelled without air conditioning for more than three hours, several passengers tweeted. Passengers claim that the flight that was scheduled to depart at 2pm on Saturday, took off at 3:45pm. However, airline officials stated that the flight had taken off at 3:26 pm.




According to reports, the flight landed in Kolkata after an hour and 50 minutes and the AC did not work the entire time throughout the journey.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Loading...
