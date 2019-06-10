English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passengers Complain of no AC for Three Hours in Air India Flight
The journey from Delhi lasted for an hour and 50 minutes throughout which the AC was dysfunctional.
Passengers that boarded the Air India flight from Delhi to Calcutta on Saturday travelled without air conditioning for more than three hours, several passengers tweeted. Passengers claim that the flight that was scheduled to depart at 2pm on Saturday, took off at 3:45pm. However, airline officials stated that the flight had taken off at 3:26 pm.
According to reports, the flight landed in Kolkata after an hour and 50 minutes and the AC did not work the entire time throughout the journey.
#BreastCancer patient undergoing #radiation #Harrased in #AirIndia AI 20 DEL-CCU flight today. Delayed & overbooked flt. #mother was made to sit in NON-AC cabin for 3 hours owing to some passenger number miscalculation. Finally took off w/o the AC working. #PMO #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/6I8xINNds1— Raghav Bhagat (@raghav_raghav87) June 8, 2019
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
