Passengers Must Not Pay More Than Official Fares To Travel Agents for VBM Flights: MoCA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a notification stating that passengers flying under the Vande Bharat Mission to international destinations don't require to pay more than the official prices issued by Air India on the website. The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission is expected to go on till August 2 after which phase 5 will commence.

Air India announced that it will be ramping up its number of flights in the upcoming phase, the details for which will be announced shortly. The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

Passengers booking tickets for #VBM flights through Travel Agents, may please note that they should not pay more than the fares mentioned on the @airindiain website.Passengers facing issues of overcharging by Travel Agents may write to gmsm@airindia.in — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 29, 2020

"These flights are operated by the Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. They cover 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India," he said.

Of these, 694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly one lakh people, he said.

Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are expected to return, Srivastava said.

"As on 22nd July, 7,88,217 Indian nationals have returned. 1,03,976 Indians have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders," he said.

Noting that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the establishment of bilateral bubbles with some countries, the MEA spokesperson said that between July 22 and August 31, Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris).

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students completing their courses abroad, workers and other stranded Indians with compelling reasons, he said.

As regards to repatriation from Kyrgyzstan, Srivastava said India is scheduling additional flights. "In fact, a number of such flights are scheduled and we are hopeful that with these additional flights we will be able to repatriate more and more of our students from there," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)