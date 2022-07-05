Passengers Travelling in General Coaches No More Need Reserved Tickets

During the pandemic, Indian Railways took several steps for the convenience of the passengers. Now as the pandemic subsides, passenger traffic has increased in trains and heavy rush can now be seen in many trains. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, railway authorities had decided to turn unreserved coaches into reserved ones.

However, now East Central Railway has restored the unreserved passenger services in general coaches of Mail and Express trains. The East Central Railway has taken this decision for the convenience of travellers, especially those from economically weaker sections. Now passengers wanting to travel by a general coach will be able to board the train even by taking a normal ticket from the ticket counter. They do not have to make reservations.

The passengers can travel with unreserved tickets in general coaches like they used to do before the pandemic. With this decision, lakhs of ordinary passengers traveling in normal coaches will be benefitted.

Notification has been issued to all the divisional headquarters regarding this decision of the Railways. Chief Public Relations officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar, said that in view of the inconvenience being faced by the passengers, the Railways has removed the requirement of reservation for traveling in normal coaches of any Mail and Express trains with immediate effect. Virendra Kumar also said that passengers traveling by local trains will no longer have to pay special fare.

