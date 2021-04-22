auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Auto»Permission Granted to ICMR for Conducting Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Using Drones
1-MIN READ

Permission Granted to ICMR for Conducting Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Using Drones

Representative Image

Representative Image

The conditional exemption is valid for a period of one year and ICMR will conduct the study in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. The permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders.

Furthermore, conditional drone use exemption has been granted to the below entities for said purposes for a period of one year or until further orders:

• Nagar Nigam of Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar & Rudrapur for preparation of GIS based property database & electronic tax register.

• West Central Railway, (WCR) Kota for train accident site & maintaining safety & security of the railway assets for a period of one year from the date of issue of the letter.

RELATED NEWS

• West Central Railway, (WCR) Katni for train accident site & maintaining safety & security of the railway assets for a period of one year from the date of issue of the letter.

In addition to these, Vedanta Ltd. (Cairn Oil & Gas) also received the conditional drone usage exemption for data acquisition for asset inspecting & mapping till 08/04/2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 22, 2021, 20:47 IST