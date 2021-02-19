Petrol Price Reaches Rs 100/Litre: A Look at Top Electric Cars to Buy in India: Tata, MG & More

The fuel prices in India are fluctuating and increasing regularly to an extent that some parts of India are almost touching Rs 100/ litre petrol, which is a new high. In Delhi, the petrol prices are about to cross Rs 90/ litre, again a new high for the Capital region. Also the fact that NCR is looming with Air Pollution, it makes sense now, more than ever to adopt electric vehicles for our everyday commuting. While options for buyers were limited earlier, India now has a considerable range of EVs. We have compiled a list of the best electric cars you can buy in India:

Tata Nexon EV Review:

– Tata Nexon EV

Following the launch of the Tigor EV, Tata surprised the Indian market with the launch of the Tata Nexon EV, which is the electric version of the Tata Nexon and has now become the highest-selling electric car in our country every month. Tata Motors also recently rolled out the 1000th unit of the Nexon EV from its plant in Pune, a landmark which was achieved in just over 6-months. This shows the growth in both the interest as well as the demand for electric cars in India. Tata Motors dominates the market as it holds a share of 62 per cent of all EVs sold in the first quarter of the financial year 2021. The prices for the Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs 13.99 Lakh for the XM variant and goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the XZ+ Lux variant (all-prices, introductory, ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV Review:

– MG ZS EV

After the success of the Hector SUV in India, MG launched the ZS electric SUV in the country. While MG earlier equipped the ZS with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS of power and 353Nm of torque through a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel, MG has now launched a facelift of ZS EV that has 49.5kWh battery pack delivery 419 km of driving range. MG claims a 0-100 km/h of just 8.5 seconds. When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in about 18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger free of cost that can recharge the car’s battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG has installed 50kW DC fast chargers at its flagship dealerships across the country that can charge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Hyundai Kona Electric Review:

– Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor India had first launched the Kona Electric in India at Rs 25.30 lakh. But following the reduction in GST for electric vehicles, Hyundai reduced the price tag to Rs 23.71 lakh. The Kona Electric holds the title for being India’s first proper electric SUV and gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a peak power of 134 bhp and 395 Nm of torque. It has a claimed driving range of 452 km on a single charge. The car gets 2 free chargers including which also includes a wall mount AC charger. You can also charge the Kona Electric using the DC fast chargers that will charge the SUV up to 80 per cent in just 54 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Review:

– Mercedes-Benz EQC

Lastly, we have the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Now, this is a no holds barred, out-and-out luxury electric SUV that makes no compromises in terms of features, safety, space or comfort. The EQC also debuts the EQ range of electric cars that will be launched by Mercedes-Benz in India, in the coming years. The EQC is also the first luxury EV in India and as of now, the only one that you can buy. Powering this SUV is an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery that promises a range of about 450 km on a full charge. This can be charged through your regular house socket in case of emergency or you can use the wall box charger that Mercedes-Benz provides for free which takes about 10 hours to charge the car from 10-100 per cent. If you use a DC fast charger, though, then you can charge the car up in just 90 minutes. The EQC makes 408 hp and a massive 760 Nm of torque that makes the car seriously quick. So much so that it can go from 0-100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds.