Petrol Pump in Noida Slapped with Rs 10,000 Fine for Flouting 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy
Earlier in June, three men were arrested after they allegedly reached a filling station for petrol on a motorcycle without a helmet and engaged in a scuffle with its staffers.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on a filling station in Greater Noida for violating the "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy being implemented in the district, officials said on Wednesday. The district administration had brought in a policy in Noida and Greater Noida on June 1 that prohibited two-wheeler riders without a helmet from getting fuel, in a major bid to check road traffic violations.
"The administration had received information from the public about the violation of the "No Helmet No Fuel" policy at the Anil Auto Service Station in Greater Noida following which a surprise inspection was carried out there and the violations were found true," an official said. During checking, various other shortcomings including dirt and improper upkeep of basic amenities were also found. A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the owner of the filling station under the petroleum guidelines, he said.
Earlier in June, three men were arrested after they allegedly reached a filling station for petrol on a motorcycle without a helmet and engaged in a scuffle with its staffers. The administration has warned similar action against offenders and requested the people to follow all rules, the official said. Around 220 people have lost their lives and 393 suffered injuries in 481 road accidents reported in Greater Noida between January 1 and May 31 this year, according to official data.
