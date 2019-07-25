Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Petrol Pump in Noida Slapped with Rs 10,000 Fine for Flouting 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy

Earlier in June, three men were arrested after they allegedly reached a filling station for petrol on a motorcycle without a helmet and engaged in a scuffle with its staffers.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Petrol Pump in Noida Slapped with Rs 10,000 Fine for Flouting 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on a filling station in Greater Noida for violating the "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy being implemented in the district, officials said on Wednesday. The district administration had brought in a policy in Noida and Greater Noida on June 1 that prohibited two-wheeler riders without a helmet from getting fuel, in a major bid to check road traffic violations.

"The administration had received information from the public about the violation of the "No Helmet No Fuel" policy at the Anil Auto Service Station in Greater Noida following which a surprise inspection was carried out there and the violations were found true," an official said. During checking, various other shortcomings including dirt and improper upkeep of basic amenities were also found. A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the owner of the filling station under the petroleum guidelines, he said.

Earlier in June, three men were arrested after they allegedly reached a filling station for petrol on a motorcycle without a helmet and engaged in a scuffle with its staffers. The administration has warned similar action against offenders and requested the people to follow all rules, the official said. Around 220 people have lost their lives and 393 suffered injuries in 481 road accidents reported in Greater Noida between January 1 and May 31 this year, according to official data.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram