Peugeot 2008 Spotted in India,­ Speculated Doing Component Testing for Upcoming Citron Models

Groupe PSA’s Peugeot 2008 SUV, which made its global debut last year, was recently spotted in India. The assumptions are made that it is likely the automobile firm is hereto test components and engines that will be utilised in future Citroen vehicles. Currently, the manufacturer has no plans to introduce the Peugeot brand in India. The Peugeot 208 hatchback was first spotted in India, and now, its SUV sister -the Peugeot 2008 has also been seen. The model was sighted testing along Chennai's Outer Ring Road by automobile enthusiast Dhanush. The aim of the automobile being tested here is not quite apparent.

Groupe PSA had already attempted to enter India through the Peugeot brand, however, the decision to launch under the Peugeot name was not carried through, and India instead received Citroen. Despite this, Peugeot-branded vehicles are frequently spotted testing on Indian roads.

Groupe PSA entered the Indian market early this year with the introduction of the Citroen C5 Aircross. This will be accompanied by other Citroen-branded vehicles, like the CC21, which is inspired by the European small SUV C3. The French automaker presently operates from the CK Birla production facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The automobile sighted in India had its global premiere last year which is one of the French automaker's most recent models. It is approximately 4.3 metres long and competes in foreign markets with the Ford Puma, Skoda Kamiq, and Renault Captur. If it were to be launched in India, it would compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Peugeot and Citroen Commonalities

Citroen and Peugeot are two French automakers that integrate each other's technologies like powertrains and technology. It is built on the Europe-spec Common Modular Platform (CMP), which will also serve as the foundation for the forthcoming CC21 subcompact SUV.

The second point of contact may be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers the 2008 and could also be found beneath the hood of the CC21. The European Peugeot 2008 is available in three tuning levels: 99 horsepower, 129 bhp, and 153 bhp.

