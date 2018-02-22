Peugeot Gives Rifter Family Van a 4x4 Concept with AWD Ahead of Geneva Motor Show [Video]

Peugeot Rifter 4x4 concept cabin. (Image: Peugeot)

Peugeot Rifter 4x4 concept with Overland Tent. (Image: Puegeot)

The new PEUGEOT RIFTER is transformed into a show-car for the Geneva Motor Show! Called the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT, it is designed for exploring large spaces and has a striking and assertive design. Built for adventure on all types of terrain, the car has a full-wheel drive, specific tyres, and a raised 80 mm ground clearance.It is fitted with an Overland roof tent so you can explore for longer and keep going way past sunset. And to push you even further, it houses the all-new electric mountain bike, the PEUGEOT eM02 FS Powertube whose battery is directly integrated into the frame.“Through the RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT show-car, we succeeded in creating an even more multipurpose and effective vehicle with a very modern and distinctive style that plays on the contrast of colours and materials.” - Keith Ryder, PEUGEOT.The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is presented in a unprecedented shade of spangled grey that provides the perfect showcase for its robust look, designed for adventure. The mat black plate between the radiator grill and the boot effectively protects the front of the vehicle against spatter.At the front, there is yellow on the fog lights, the “PEUGEOT” lettering background of the radiator grill and even on the mat black area of the boot. On the sides, the dynamic vertical strips at the rear of the sliding door bear the RIFTER signature with pride. At the rear, the RIFTER name crosses the rear window.The interior also boasts different colours and materials. The branded RIFTER chairs blend an embossed flecked grey textile with black alcantara. They are overstitched with a bright yellow thread, which is also found on the gussets of the gear lever. The yellow borders, made of “neoprene” type “flex” material recalls the bodywork colour.It is fitted with full-wheel drive developed by DANGEL, the brand's historic, expert partner that specialises in four-wheel drive transformation. The 4x4 transmission uses viscous coupling via a selector that is located at arm's reach on the dashboard, to the right of the gear lever.It is powered by the BlueHDi 130 engine, with a manual six-speed gearbox, produces a comfortable 300Nm torque. As adventures do not stop when the sun goes down, the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is fitted with an “Overland” tent developed by the expert, Autohome.