Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production, Likely to Arrive With Mahindra Brand Name in India

Peugeot Motorcycles will soon be starting the production of a bike after showcasing concepts in motor shows last year. The brand is owned by Mahindra Two-Wheelers and the new bike may be launched in India too.

According to a report in CarandBike the news has been confirmed through Mario Minella, president of Peugeot’s Italian distributor. The website has quoted her interview with Italian publication Motociclismo, where she said, “Returning to road bikes, the EICMA concept has been very popular, even if the game will be played mainly on the Asian markets. We have a platform of engines based on 300 cc which however can be reduced to 150 and taken up to 500 cc. This is the basis on which to work for all markets, including the Italian one”.

The brand had first showcased two variants of P2X concept in Germany’s Cologne at the 2019 Intermot show.

One of the two concepts is the Roadster and the second one is a cafe racer. Both these models come with premium upside-down forks, twin gas-charged shocks at the rear, front petal disc with ABS, alloy wheels and LED headlight.

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming bike is likely to be based on one of these two versions. However, the possibility of both versions being launched too has not been ruled out.

The two-wheeler manufacturing brand has not had a single product launched or sold in the Indian market. There have been previous reports that Mahindra has been playing around with the idea of introducing the brand to India.

Nothing can be confirmed as of now as the auto market has been terribly hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Till now Mahindra Two-Wheelers have not been able to make a mark in the Indian market. Therefore, one cannot say anything in terms of the India launch of Peugeot bikes.