Peugeot to Unveil Giant Lion Ambassador at 2018 Geneva Motor Show

PEUGEOT will present a Lion of extraordinary proportions at the Geneva Motor Show on 8 March. This sculpture symbolises the pride, strength and excellence of the brand and its 200+ year history. This spectacular and timeless work of art has been created by the designers of the PEUGEOT Design Lab as the new PEUGEOT ambassador.This Lion is a monumental artistic expression, 12.5 metres long and standing 4.8 metres tall. The emblem of PEUGEOT for the last 160 years, the Lion walking on an arrow was first created in 1858. It symbolises the three qualities of the PEUGEOT saw blades originally produced by the brand: flexibility, the strength of the teeth and speed of cutting. The arrow conveys the concept of speed."The designers have shaped an iconic, timeless design throughout this monumental Lion, with flowing, sculpted surfaces. Its spectacular dimensions emphasise the Lion's solid, powerful and unshakeable character. Its posture, standing up, moving forwards determinedly but without aggression, conveys a serenity and a confidence in the future," explains Gilles Vidal, Head of Design at PEUGEOT.