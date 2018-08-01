English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Destroys 68 Supercars Worth Rs 40 Crore [Video]
To counter illegal activities undertaken by smugglers, Duterte has destroyed luxury vehicles worth more than 7 million dollars, including the current lot of illegally-imported-vehicles.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Destroys Supercars. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Loading...
Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte has done it again! After destroying half a million dollar worth of fancy-and illegally-imported-motorcycles a couple of months back, and supercars worth a million dollar back in February, the controversial political figure (as far as his speeches are concerned), has destroyed a lot of 68 vehicles including supercars like Lamborghini, Mustangs and Porsches worth $5.89 million as per a report.
Duterte has a strong take on smuggling and illegal activities, as evident by his recent actions. To counter illegal activities undertaken by smugglers, Duterte has destroyed luxury vehicles worth more than 7 million dollars, including the current lot of illegally-imported-vehicles.
“I did this because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business,” Duterte said before the cars were destroyed, according to the publication. “And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population.”
While illegally recovered or stolen vehicles are generally auctioned off to raise funds for the police department, Filipino president went a step ahead to get rid of the vehicles, sending a strong message to the smugglers and their illegal activities.
Rodrigo Duterte is a motorcycle enthusiast himself and was not happy to see a Harley-Davidson cruiser getting crushed under the excavator earlier this year. “When the excavator crushed the Harley it's like I also got hit in my neck. What a waste,” he said.
The Philippines government is known for taking such strong and unusual actions against smuggled vehicles, back in February 2018, the Filipino government destroyed a lineup of 20-plus illegal luxury cars worth over a million dollar.
Also Watch
Duterte has a strong take on smuggling and illegal activities, as evident by his recent actions. To counter illegal activities undertaken by smugglers, Duterte has destroyed luxury vehicles worth more than 7 million dollars, including the current lot of illegally-imported-vehicles.
“I did this because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business,” Duterte said before the cars were destroyed, according to the publication. “And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population.”
While illegally recovered or stolen vehicles are generally auctioned off to raise funds for the police department, Filipino president went a step ahead to get rid of the vehicles, sending a strong message to the smugglers and their illegal activities.
Rodrigo Duterte is a motorcycle enthusiast himself and was not happy to see a Harley-Davidson cruiser getting crushed under the excavator earlier this year. “When the excavator crushed the Harley it's like I also got hit in my neck. What a waste,” he said.
The Philippines government is known for taking such strong and unusual actions against smuggled vehicles, back in February 2018, the Filipino government destroyed a lineup of 20-plus illegal luxury cars worth over a million dollar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy
- Despite Increase In Women Voters, Gender Gap In Pakistan's Political Sphere Remains
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...