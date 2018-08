Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Destroys 68 Supercars Worth Rs 40 Crore [Video]

Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte has done it again! After destroying half a million dollar worth of fancy-and illegally-imported-motorcycles a couple of months back, and supercars worth a million dollar back in February, the controversial political figure (as far as his speeches are concerned), has destroyed a lot of 68 vehicles including supercars like Lamborghini, Mustangs and Porsches worth $5.89 million as per a report Duterte has a strong take on smuggling and illegal activities, as evident by his recent actions. To counter illegal activities undertaken by smugglers, Duterte has destroyed luxury vehicles worth more than 7 million dollars, including the current lot of illegally-imported-vehicles.“I did this because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business,” Duterte said before the cars were destroyed, according to the publication. “And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population.”While illegally recovered or stolen vehicles are generally auctioned off to raise funds for the police department, Filipino president went a step ahead to get rid of the vehicles, sending a strong message to the smugglers and their illegal activities.Rodrigo Duterte is a motorcycle enthusiast himself and was not happy to see a Harley-Davidson cruiser getting crushed under the excavator earlier this year. “When the excavator crushed the Harley it's like I also got hit in my neck. What a waste,” he said.The Philippines government is known for taking such strong and unusual actions against smuggled vehicles, back in February 2018, the Filipino government destroyed a lineup of 20-plus illegal luxury cars worth over a million dollar.