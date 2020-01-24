Phuket-Bound GoAir Flight Returns Back to Bengaluru After Suffering Mid-Air Technical Glitch

A GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did precautionary air turn back due to technical glitch. After turn back, flight landed safely at Bengaluru airport. Aircraft has since been changed & departed with passengers for its destination at 1044 hours.

Further details awaited.

