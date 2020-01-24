English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Phuket-Bound GoAir Flight Returns Back to Bengaluru After Suffering Mid-Air Technical Glitch
After turn back, flight landed safely at Bengaluru airport. Aircraft has since been changed & departed with passengers for its destination at 1044 hours.
Representative image (Reuters)
A GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did precautionary air turn back due to technical glitch. After turn back, flight landed safely at Bengaluru airport. Aircraft has since been changed & departed with passengers for its destination at 1044 hours.
Further details awaited.
