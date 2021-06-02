Phuket to Reopen for Fully Vaccinated International Tourists from July 1 as Thailand Eases Curb

Coronavirus has left a deep on various industries impact globally. Almost all businesses across the world have faced severe losses due to the deadly virus. One of the most affected industries because of the pandemic include hospitality and tourism. In recent circumstances, it comes as no surprise that a touristy area like Thailand’s Phuket has seen some of the worst days in its history. However, as per the new announcement, it is being said that the island will be welcoming fully vaccinated international tourists from next month.

According to a CNNreport, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that travellers who are vaccinated and belong to low-risk countries will be given permission to directly fly to Phuket. These people will be allowed to travel without having to quarantine from July 1. Further, the tourists will mandatorily have to stay in Phuket for at least a week before they can visit any other part of Thailand.

As a part of preparation for reopening the island, the state is making efforts to vaccinate the maximum number of people. A huge vaccination drive is already underway and as many as 50% people of the provincial population have already taken the shot. Moreover, a huge nationwide vaccination campaign is scheduled to start from June 7.

Currently, those who are coming from other parts of Thailand to Phuket need to be fully vaccinated or should have taken at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. People who have recovered from coronavirus within 90 days can also visit. If neither of these conditions are met, then the domestic tourist will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test result within seven days before arrival.

Thailand had initially dealt with Covid-19 quite well as compared to other countries. The nation had closed international travel since late March 2020 as coronavirus had started to spread. The authorities back then had ensured strict lockdowns and quarantine measures. However, currently the country has been struggling to contain another wave that started to spread in April this year from Bangkok.

