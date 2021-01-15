News18» News»Auto»PIA Flight Ready for Departure Impounded by Malaysia, Alternate Arrangement Being Made for Passengers
1-MIN READ
Next Story
PIA Flight Ready for Departure Impounded by Malaysia, Alternate Arrangement Being Made for Passengers
File photo of a Pakistan International Airlines flight. (Image Source: Reuters)
PIA informed that one of its aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 19:14 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has informed that one of its aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. Following the incident, alternate arrangements for passengers' travel were finalized.
A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized.— PIA (@Official_PIA) January 15, 2021
(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)