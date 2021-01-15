News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Auto»PIA Flight Ready for Departure Impounded by Malaysia, Alternate Arrangement Being Made for Passengers
1-MIN READ

PIA Flight Ready for Departure Impounded by Malaysia, Alternate Arrangement Being Made for Passengers

File photo of a Pakistan International Airlines flight. (Image Source: Reuters)

File photo of a Pakistan International Airlines flight. (Image Source: Reuters)

PIA informed that one of its aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has informed that one of its aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. Following the incident, alternate arrangements for passengers' travel were finalized.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...