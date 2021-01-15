PIA Flight Ready for Departure Impounded by Malaysia, Alternate Arrangement Being Made for Passengers

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has informed that one of its aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. Following the incident, alternate arrangements for passengers' travel were finalized.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)