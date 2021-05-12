Piaggio Achieves New Milestone in India, Adds 100 New 2 and 3-Wheeler Dealerships in 100 Days

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has achieved a new milestone after adding 100 dealerships across India in 100 days. Piaggio has increased its reach in the 3Wheeler & 2Wheeler business & has expanded further in the CV space by opening up electric experience centres for customer experience. Piaggio aims to increase its reach further in various parts of the country to come closer to its customers with the large product offerings of its brands including Vespa, Aprilia & Ape’.

PVPL now has a dealer network of over 725 vehicle dealerships & 1100 touchpoints across all states & union territories in India. Besides this it has a network of distributors & retailers to cater to the aftermarket segment. It is also strengthening its network presence in various countries oversees.

This comes as the Piaggio Group announced one of its best quarterly results. In India, PVPL has seen the best growth performance in 2 wheelers with a growth of over 90 percent in the 1st quarter. PVPL has shown market share growth in both the CV & 2W business in the 1st quarter of 2021 & its network depth contributes to this.

Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is our endeavor to continue providing best in class & style offerings to our customers both in the 2wheeler & 3wheeler space across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia & Ape’. The product offering are not just iconic but have the advantage of being state of the art & contemporary. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe & India.

We have a plethora of products & engines that we have access to & will bring in the required ones to India based on the customer requirements & suitability. To ensure these offerings come closer to the customer we are expanding our reach & the addition of these 100 dealerships is a step in that direction. We are focusing on enhancing Piaggio’s market share and expanding consumer preference towards our various iconic Brands in the 2w & 3w space.

Despite the challenges during these times of the pandemic, we have expanded our network across various states in India & are also strengthening our presence overseas. This shows the confidence that dealer community & customers see in the Brand & Product strength of Piaggio & its future. I see many new opportunities for us as the Indian market is poised to grow & to play a dominant role within Piaggio’s global business.

