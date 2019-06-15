Piaggio Ape' City+ Launched in Petrol and CNG Variants in India

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched the new Ape’ City+ and marked its entry into the mid-body segment of 3 wheelers. The new Ape’ City+ has India’s first 230 cc engine with 3 valve technology in the AF category. Piaggio claims that the new model is an all-new ground up platform jointly developed by its product development teams from Italy and India. Ape’ City+ will be available in four fuel variants- LPG, CNG, Petrol and Diesel.

Ape’ City+ will be available in three distinctive colours basis the market requirements. Ape’ City+ customers will be given warranty of 36 month/ 1 lac kms. (whichever is earlier) for the CNG/LPG & Petrol variants along with the Supersaver scheme. Under the Supersaver scheme, customers get the benefit of 5 scheduled services free of cost with no charges for general maintenance, parts, and labour in the 1st year. The Ape’ City+ Diesel variant comes with a 42 months/ 1.2 lac kms super warranty (whichever is earlier).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “The last mile passenger transport dynamics in changing rapidly as cities are expanding into suburbs. There is a requirement of a versatile commercial people carrier which can cater to both in-city and outskirt applications. Keeping this in mind we have developed the new Ape’ City+ which is suitable for both city as well as outskirts and it will definitely address the gap which is there in the last mile connectivity. It has been designed in such a way that it will give our customers assured superior performance. It is a revolution in the 3-wheeler mid-body segment. It is equipped with India’s 1st 230cc 3-valve technology engine in alternate fuel variant and proven 436cc engine in the diesel variant both of which offer great power. With the 3-valve technology engine, our customers are assured to have greater earnability with low maintenance cost. Its features make Ape’ City+ a preferred choice in the mid-body segment of 3 wheelers.”