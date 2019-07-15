Piaggio Commercial Inaugurates New Dealership in Chennai

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has extended its dealership network in India with the inauguration of a new dealership facility in Chennai. The dealership was inaugurated by Zonal Sales manager of South Zone1 Manian Natraj Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, along with Pavan D.S., Dealer Principal- Ganga Motors. This new dealership will sell the entire range of Piaggio’s commercial vehicles under its flagship brands Ape’ & Porter. The range will be from both passenger and cargo category primarily focusing on LPG variant. As a part of its launch offer, a 1-gm gold coin will be given on every vehicle purchase from 12th July till 14th July 2019.

The new Chennai dealership, ‘Ganga Motors’ is located in Periamet which is Chennai’s central transport hub. This new dealership along with the existing dealerships – Tara Motors, Rishab Motors, & Kuber Motors will help cover Greater Chennai geography better. In addition to this, Ganga motors will also be soon coming up with a new dealership in Poonamallee.

While announcing the launch of the dealership, Saju Nair, EVP & Head of the Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to inaugurate our new dealership in Chennai today. We see a lot of potential in Chennai as far as our business is concerned. Over the period of the last couple of years, we have experienced tremendous growth for us in Chennai and hence we thought of strengthening our presence by inaugurating one more dealership. At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to providing best in class offerings to our customers. The alternate fuel technology is growing day by day in our country and we are ready with our range of products in the alternate fuel segment to cater to the market’s changing needs. This new range of alternative fuel vehicles will further strengthen Piaggio’s presence in Tamil Nadu market and I see many new opportunities for us in the coming future as Tamil Nadu market plays a pivotal role in Piaggio‘s India business.”

Malind Kapur, Sr. VP of Marketing Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is our endeavour to continue providing best in class offerings to our customers which are not only best in technology but also are most suited for higher earnings. Tamil Nadu is a strategic market for us and we are happy to increase our footprints in Chennai. With this new dealership in Chennai, we want to reach out to as many customers as possible. Chennai is one of the largest markets in Tamil Nadu with a larger focus on LPG vehicles and Piaggio has one of the largest range of LPG 3 wheeled vehicles in India with best in class technology. With new dealerships and touchpoints, we aim to increase our reach in various parts of the country to come close to customers with our last mile transportation offerings.”