Piaggio Completely Shifts to BS-VI Compliant Products, Price Hike of Upto Rs 45,000

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) showcased its entire range of BSVI products. Positioned as “The Performance range”, both diesel and alternate fuel range was on display. The diesel range boasts of a new power pack with a 599-cc engine pumping out 7kW power and 23.5 Nm torque. The engine along with a 5-speed gear-box and new aluminium clutch considerably increasing the load-carrying capability and enables faster trip times. The upgraded Cargo range comes with a larger cabin providing better head-room and space for the driver thereby increasing his productivity. The passenger range comes with new safety doors for commuters. The alternate fuel range has been fitted with one of the most refined drive-train available in the industry with a 230-cc 3-valve engine.

Post this, Piaggio has one of the largest product range in the last mile mobility in India for both cargo and passenger carrying applications. The cargo range is available in deck lengths of 5, 5.5 and 6 feet and in Delivery van and High body options. The passenger range is available in a small body, mid-body, wide-body and extra-wide body configurations. The range is also fuel agnostic with products available in diesel, CNG, LPG and Petrol.

The company has also announced the prices of the BS-VI products with the diesel range having an Ex-showroom price increase of Rs. 45,000 and the alternate fuel range Rs. 15,000 over equivalent BS-IV products.

Also, speaking on the occasion, Malind Kapur, SVP – Marketing, Product Marketing & Channel Management, CV Business, PVPL said “The early adoption of BSVI range will help us maintain channel stocks much better & ensure they have a smooth transition before the 01st April 2020 Deadline. In Diesel Cargo segment we have always been market leaders and I am sure that our newly launched Power-max 599 cc BSVI cargo vehicle will further strengthen our position.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.