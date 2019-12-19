Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Piaggio E-City Electric Auto Rickshaw Launched in India at Rs 1.97 Lakh

It comes with various class-leading features including Li-ion batteries, automatic gear-box, superior power and torque, no gear and clutch, doors for safety and full digital cluster.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Piaggio E-City Electric Auto Rickshaw Launched in India at Rs 1.97 Lakh
Piaggio E-City. (Image source: Piaggio)

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), has launched their new electric range, Ape’ Electrik, and marked its entry into the electric vehicle segment. Ape’ Electrik will have full range of electric vehicles across various categories with Ape’ E-City being the first product launched at Rs. 197000/- (Ex-New Delhi) under the Ape’ Electrik range.

It comes with various class-leading features making it a unique proposition with advanced Li-ion batteries, automatic gear-box, superior power and torque, no gear and clutch, doors for safety, full digital cluster. Ape’ E-City is the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries. The swappable battery concept is being brought in association with Sun mobility, a leader in electric mobility battery technology. Sun-Mobility will provide a Quick Interchange Station network which will enable Piaggio Customers to just Swap and Go in a few minutes. Customers can also experience an app enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc.

Showcased also was the Ape’ E-city FX prototype with a Fixed battery concept. This will make the Ape’ Electrik range giving options to customers to choose between swappable & fixed battery concepts in the future. Ape’ E-City is equipped with a first in category digital instrument cluster with information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode etc provided for advance assistance to drivers. Ape’ E-City customers will be given a warranty of 36 month/ 1 lack kms. (Whichever is earlier) along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years which is the best offering in this space. The company is also offering an introductory 3 year AMC package at a nominal cost of Rs.3000/-.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
