Piaggio Extends Warranty and Free Service Period for Commercial Vehicle Customers

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic which has been spreading across the country, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has announced the extension of warranty and free service period for its small commercial vehicle customers. The company has extended a 2-month extension for both warranty and free service periods for vehicles whose warranty and free services expire between 1st March and 3rd May.

Apart from the warranty and service period extension, all the vehicles of PVPL customers will be sanitized free of cost within 15 days after the lockdown is over. Service of free sanitisation can be availed at all the authorized PVPL workshops. Customers can also contact the dealerships for any support after the lockdown is over

Commenting on the announcement, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these unprecedented times we understand that the country is going through difficult times. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and stand with them during this pandemic. We stand committed to our Ape’ customers because even during the lockdown, some of them are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both free services and warranty by two months. After this announcement our customers will be at ease during the lockdown time and can avail our services seamlessly post the lockdown.”

