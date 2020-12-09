Piaggio Group Teams up with IBM to Shift Management Applications to SAP S/4 HANA

IBM and The Piaggio Group have announced the completion of an international project to transition Piaggio’s management applications to SAP S/4 HANA. The solution will accelerate and simplify internal processes such as providing its employees with more effective and faster order management tools and delivering more flexibility for its clients’ service requests.

The Piaggio Group has focused on combining processes through the upgrade of the common and integrated application infrastructure, at its six industrial hubs around the world: four in Italy, one in India and one in Vietnam, where it has production and commercial activities. The upgrade to S/4HANA will provide a centralized view of information, allowing Piaggio to analyze management and economic data in real-time, on any device, even on the move, offering the end-user different tools to analyze data independently and simulate alternative scenarios.

"We have laid the foundations for the rapid and constant evolution of our processes and for further future digitalization of the most important business processes, in support of internal functions, collaboration with strategic partners and the sales network", commented Vittorio Boero, Chief Information Officer of the Piaggio Group, "This evolution will take place according to a development plan that we have designed with the aim of bringing tangible and significant benefits to the business through a constant improvement approach“.

Started in the first quarter of 2020, the migration process was carried out by IBM, while dealing with the challenges of social distancing requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the progressive consolidation taking place by the end of June. The project was completed and met all set targets despite the operational hurdles of testing and production start-up in the three countries with remote, rather than on-site, support.

In order to pursue the international growth objectives of its business, Piaggio needed to complete the project safely and on time, also to ensure that the new system would start before the beginning of the high sales season. Their choice of a partner such as IBM Services is motivated by its extensive and proven expertise, both in applications on the new SAP S/4HANA technology and in the industry.

More than 20 years ago, IBM Services carried out the SAP R/3 installation project for Piaggio and successfully completed the conversion project taking full advantage of the new and efficient features of the management system that combines the transactions of an ERP with emerging technologies. The project represents the first step of an evolutionary path that projects Piaggio towards the dimension of a cognitive enterprise, i.e. a company capable of making the best use of internal and external data to support business strategies and choices.

"From the design of the first Vespa to the present day, Piaggio has always shown that it believes in the driving force of innovation and human capital to face and overcome the challenges of the market. Even during the pandemic, Piaggio continued its transformation path to become a cognitive enterprise, capable of making the best use of technology to improve efficiency and competitiveness," said Luigi Menzio, IBM Services Executive Partner, IBM Italy. "IBM is proud to have supported a company that is a symbol of Italian excellence in safely completing its international migration project to SAP S/4HANA at a fast pace and despite the limits imposed by the lockdown.”