Piaggio India Announces Festive Discounts on Vespa and Aprilia Range of Scooters

Piaggio India has announced special season benefits and offers on its Vespa and Aprilia range of products which will be available from now till 16th November 2020, during which customers can avail benefits of upto Rs 10,000. This will be applicable on the purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia offerings which includes the Vespa facelift BS-VI and the Aprilia BS-VI range across dealerships in the country.

The festive offer entails insurance benefit of upto Rs 7000, complementary accessories worth upto Rs 4000 and e-commerce booking benefit of Rs 2000. Further, customers can avail the first year of free service and 5 years of warranty which includes free Roadside Assistance for 2 years, as per the company.

Vespa VXL and SXL range get Monocoque full steel Body, 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS-VI compliant. Additionally, the new 2020 Vespa facelift VXL and SXL range are now equipped with LED headlights with DRL, USB mobile charging port and boot light.

On the other side, the new Aprilia range offers the updated SR 160 and SR 125 Range and the Storm 125 range, all of which are BS-VI emission norm compliant.