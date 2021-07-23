Piaggio India Launches Ape’ HT Range With 300cc BSVI Petrol and CNG Three-Wheelers

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched 300cc powered vehicles called the Ape’ HT Range in both Petrol and CNG fuel options. The new launches are available in both the cargo and passenger segments. The Ape’ HT Range includes Petrol cargo - Ape’ Xtra HT; CNG cargo - Ape’ Xtra HT LDX and Ape’ Xtra HT LDX+; and CNG passenger - Ape’ Auto HT DX, Ape’ Auto HT DXL and Ape’ Auto+ HT. The Piaggio Ape HT range comes at an introductory pricing of:

Ape’ Xtra HT Petrol (cargo) - Rs 2,24,942

Ape’ Xtra HT CNG (Cargo) - Rs 2,45,642

Ape’ Auto DX HT CNG (Passenger) - Rs 2,55,980

The Ape’ HT range has the new 300cc water-cooled engine at its heart, developed by Piaggio to generate additional output from their CNG and Petrol products. Piaggio is also the only player to offer a petrol variant in the 3Wh cargo segment. Piaggio is also planning to introduce a passenger variant, Ape’ Auto HT Petrol in the coming months.

The vehicles are equipped with a new aluminium clutch which offers a life of 30,000 KM. The cargo range is available in 3 variants with 5.0 ft, 5.5 ft and 6.0 ft deck length options for varied load requirements and usages. Ape’ HT range comes with class leading warranty of 5 years/1.5 lac kms (whichever is earlier) in the Petrol cargo and 36 months/1 lac kms (whichever is earlier) in the CNG passenger and cargo variants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, we believe in providing path breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. The new 300 cc Engine is developed in India with technology support from Piaggio Italy. The engine is being manufactured in India in a new state of art of assembly line. This product is a resultant of a robust new product development process that we follow at Piaggio based on consumer insights at the conceptualization stage. With the launch of this HT range we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space."

