Piaggio India Launches Online Platform for Vespa, Aprilia Bookings, to Offer Home Delivery

Piaggio India has introduced e-commerce platforms with two exclusive online stores for its Vespa and Aprilia brands. The platforms allow customers to explore the entire range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters and find a dealership in their city. They can access information on the product and technical specifications of the models, check colour options, ex-showroom and on-road prices, calculate the EMI, apply for a loan and book online by paying Rs 1000.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in near future for our customers.”

The move comes at a time when several automakers across the country are coming up with online platforms to engage their customers and come up with solutions to be able to conduct business as usual while maintaining social distancing and practising hygiene. Piaggio also says that the dealers can connect with customers through this platform, receive bookings and provide consultation and facilitation. They can get customers’ documents on email and complete the registration and then conduct the delivery of Vespa and Aprilia at the doorstep of the customer by a trained professional from the dealership.

Also Watch:

