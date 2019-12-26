Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Piaggio Introduces Fuel Injection Technology in Vespa, Aprilia Scooters, Now BS-VI Compliant

The move is meant to comply with the BS-VI emission standards that will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Piaggio Introduces Fuel Injection Technology in Vespa, Aprilia Scooters, Now BS-VI Compliant
Image for Representation (Source: Piaggio Vespa website/ https://www.vespa.com/en_EN/vespa-models/primavera.html)

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio has introduced fuel injection technology in its entire Vespa and Aprilia scooter range to comply with BS-VI emission norms. The BS-VI variants and models are on sale, the company said in a release. The new emission standards in India will come into force from April 1 next year. The Vespa range comprises Vespa 125 cc and 150 cc scooters while Aprilia SR comes with 160 cc and 125 cc engines and the Aprilia Storm with 125 cc.

We are pleased to transition effectively into BS-VI emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the government's efforts on emission, we have achieved a significant reduction in emissions through our advanced combustion system," Piaggio India MD and CEO Diego Graffi was quoted as saying in the release. SR160 is the first 160cc scooter manufactured in the country with fuel injection BS-VI technology under Aprilia range, the company said.

With this compliance, Piaggio India's two-wheeler range will deliver its green objectives, it added. "At present, we have successfully integrated BS-VI technology across Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters and have started rolling out with BS-VI engines. Our upgraded range of scooters is available across dealerships in India. The BS-VI variants and models go on sale from now," Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business, Piaggio India said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram