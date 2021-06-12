Piaggio One Electric Scooter Unveiled, to be Launched in Three Variants including One+ and One Active

The Piaggio Group is soon going to launch their second electric scooter, Piaggio One. The first that the brand launched was the all-electric Vespa Elettrica. The upcoming two-wheeler will be offered in three trims and the difference between each of these will be in terms of range and top speed. At this point in time, Piaggio One’s India launch is unlikely. The two-wheeler’s base trim, the Piaggio One, will come equipped with a 1.8kWh battery pack that will power a 1.2kW motor and will offer a top speed of 45 km/h. The range of the scooter on one charge will be 55 kilometres.

The mid-trim of the offering has been named Piaggio One+. This two-wheeler offers a range of up to 100 kilometres and can go up to 55 km/h. It is powered by a 2.3kWh battery pack that runs the 1.2kW motor. The top model of the scooter is Piaggio One Active. The vehicle packs in a 2kW motor which is powered by a 2.3kWh battery pack. The range of this scooter on a full charge is 85 kilometres while the top speed is 60 km/h.

As per a report published in Rush Lane, the soon to be released scooters will come with removable batteries that will make it easier for the user to charge. The battery is roughly going to take six hours for charging from 0 to 100 per cent.

Major USPs of the electric scooter include a fully digital instrument cluster, all-LED lights, and USB charging. The two-wheeler is also quite impressive in terms of looks as it gets a range of monotone and dual-tone colour options. The sleek vertically positioned dual headlamps, edgy tail lamp, sporty side panels and single-piece seat add to the style element of Piaggio One.

From the looks, it seems to be a comfortable scooter for both the rider and the one going pillion because there is ample footwell. The scooter has a single-sided trailing-link front suspension and a double-sided swingarm attached to twin shock absorbers at the back.

