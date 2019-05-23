Take the pledge to vote

Piaggio Opens Two New Dealerships in Mohali and Panchkula

Piaggio has now crossed its dealership network count of 450 primary dealerships and 1100 touchpoints across India.

News18.com

May 23, 2019
Photo for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group has launched two new dealerships at Mohali and Panchkula. The dealerships were inaugurated by Malind Kapur, Sr. VP Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. These two new dealerships will sell the entire range of Piaggio’s commercial vehicles under its flagship brands Ape’ and Porter. This will also help Piaggio customers in the region to have access to the entire service & warranty package offered by Piaggio.

While announcing the launch of the dealerships, Malind Kapur, Sr. VP of Marketing Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “We want to reach out to as many customers as possible and create a good foothold in all the cities across India. It is imperative to strengthen our presence in Tri-city as it is one of the largest markets in Punjab with a larger focus on CNG vehicles. Piaggio has one of the largest range of CNG three-wheeler vehicles in India with best in class technology like the water-cooled engine in both passenger and cargo.”

Piaggio has now crossed its dealership network count of 450 primary dealerships and 1100 touchpoints across India.
