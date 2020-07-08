Piaggio Rolls Out India's First Digital Platform for Sale of Commercial Vehicles Online

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVP) has introduced a new e-commerce platform for its commercial vehicles, a first of its kind in the commercial vehicle industry in India.

Piaggio had already launched the e-commerce website for its two-wheeler range of products on 10th June, 2020. Now a new E-commerce platform is being launched for its commercial vehicle brand Ape’. This new e-commerce platform integrates all Piaggio commercial vehicle dealerships across India for local connect and a standardized delivery experience.

Customers can navigate through various sections of the website. Once the customer selects his city, the models applicable in that market would be displayed for him to conveniently choose from. Customers can also access product features & technical information on this platform.

Customers can get the price for their city, calculate their EMI, apply for a loan from their preferred financier & book online by paying Rs. 1000/- only. Booking amount payments can be done securely through various options like Pay wallets, Net-banking, Credit card or Debit card as per the customer choice. Piaggio has provided various finance options to the customer who can apply for the required amount of loan on the platform itself. Post documentation and final payment the selected vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s door step by trained dealership staff with all safety measures followed.

Also Watch:

A nationwide reopening of dealerships has already started with all care taken of sanitization and following of regulations. Currently, a majority of PVPL dealerships are functional ensuring customers have access to the free service and warranty extensions the company began offering at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.