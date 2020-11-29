Piaggio Says Aprilia Planning to Launch SXR 160 Maxi Scooter in India Soon

Piaggio India has announced that it will soon commence the production of the Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi scooter at its Baramati plant, hinting at a launch that could happen soon. The Aprilia SXR 160 was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and as per the company, it is going to offer performance while being a comfortable scooter.

Designed in Italy for India, the SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and will come with a 160cc BS-VI emission norm compliant, three-valve engine that gets Fuel Injection technology.

The upcoming Aprilia will get a three-coat body paint finish, featuring Aprilia signature graphics, paired with matte black and dark chrome accents. It will also get the signature wrap-around LED twin headlights and eye line position lights which merges with front blinkers.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of the dealer network in India, by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town.”

Other features of the scooter include seats crafted in leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads, raised steering handlebar, dual telescope front suspension and adjustable rear suspension.

The scooter is equipped with a large 210 cm sq. all-digital cluster. The company will also offer the choice of mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user’s mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed, and immobilizing it. The SXR 160 comes with ABS along with ventilated disk brakes and twin pot calliper hydraulic brakes, which are claimed to deliver high braking performance.