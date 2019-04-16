Piaggio to Deliver 1500 Commercial Vehicles to Ananda Dairy

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has bagged an order to deliver 1500 commercial vehicles to Ananda Dairy, a dairy products company based in Noida. The total delivery will be a mix of Ape Xtra LDX and LDX + range of commercial vehicles. As a special benefit, Piaggio is also offering 36 months and 42 months warranty on these vehicles. These vehicles will have special structures build for creating an insulated atmosphere with the capability to deliver as well as vend milk products in fresh form. The first lot of vehicles was delivered today and the complete order will be executed in the next 3 to 4 months.The 1st batch of these SPVs were handed over to Radhey Shyam Dixit, CMD, Ananda Dairy by Diego Graffi, MD & CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. in an event that took place at Embassy of Italy in New Delhi. Also gracing this momentous occasion was Counsellor Alessandro De Masi, Head of the Economics and Innovation Division at the Embassy of Italy in India.In addition to Diesel, the Ape Xtra range CNG/LPG is available with India’s No. 1 Superpower Water-cooled Engine with largest & industry 1st deck size of large 6ft. These CNG & LPG range of vehicles is part of a strategic initiative from Piaggio to offer best in class offerings to customers and keep up with the changing market needs. Piaggio understands the needs of the captive customer space and hence the vehicles are designed to suit the level of customization required to suit specific applications.Speaking on the occasion, Diego Graffi, CEO & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Ananda Diary to provide our special purpose vehicles. On this occasion, I would like to thank Ananda Diary Management for giving us this opportunity. At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to provide best in class offerings to our customers. With this association, I see many new opportunities for us in the coming future in the growing dairy space.”Speaking about the association, Radhey Shyam Dixit, CMD, Ananda Dairy said, “We are very excited to partner with Piaggio for our commercial vehicle needs. Piaggio is a market leader in Small commercial vehicle space with Stylish Italian design & class leading technology. Piaggio’s trust with its USPs of Superior mileage and low maintenance made it a natural choice for us when it came to this large order of the special application category. With this association, we are looking forward to a meaningful and lasting partnership with Piaggio.”