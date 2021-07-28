Piaggio Vehicles Opens Two New Dealerships and Ape’ Experience Centres in Delhi

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has announced the launch of two new Ape’ Electric Experience centres in Delhi. The first experience centre, Sincere Marketing Pvt. Ltd., is located in South Delhi, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-2. The second experience centre is Celebrate Motors Pvt. Ltd., located at Wazirabad road in East Delhi. As per the company, both these experience centres will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the New Delhi outlets.

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is claimed to be the most powerful electric cargo vehicle in the segment with a 9.5 kW power output. It comes with a full metal body architecture fitted with a 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van for the e-commerce segment and garbage collector for municipal applications etc. The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX is the most profitable three-wheeler. Under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme, direct financial benefits are offered to electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers to help reduce the cost of acquisition by end-customers.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are happy to open our two new experience centres together in Delhi. We would like to extend our congratulations to the Delhi government for being the pioneer in Electric Mobility initiatives across the country. The Delhi government has been the first to launch the all-inclusive EV policy envisaging OEM’s, charging points, EV incentives, EV Finance Corporation & Ease of EV Adoption. Delhi Government has laid immense focus on the transition to EVs with its ‘Switch Delhi’ Campaign which is the resultant of a robust Delhi EV Policy.”

“The capital has also been suffering from the higher levels of pollution & faster adoption of EVs in last-mile mobility space can be the 1st step towards a cleaner Delhi. With 4,000 new permits allocated for registered electric auto-rickshaws in the city, we at Piaggio are certain that these measures will encourage the growth of the EV ecosystem and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. A sudden and rapid increase in the demand for e-commerce in recent years has been a catalyst for the surge in last-mile services countrywide. The surge in COVID-19 cases all across the world and growth in the numbers of online shopping has pushed the importance of last-mile to the forefront of the overall supply chain process,” Nair added.

