PIB Recommends Nashik MetroNeo Project in Union Budget, Will Have 30 Stations Over 33Km Network

The Public Investment Board (PIB) under Ministry of Finance, after its appraisal, has recommended Nashik MetroNeo Project announced in Union Budget today paving way for its sanction by Govt of India. The project has 2 corridors with network of 33 km & 30 stations with investment of ₹2,092 cr over 4 yrs. It is an innovative & cost effective mass transit system with rubber tyred coaches operating on electric overhead traction & dedicated right of way suited for tier 2/3 cities.

MetroNeo will provide citizens and visitors of Nashik an improved connectivity & travel experience at par with conventional metros i.e. comfort, convenience, cost effective, punctual, safe & environment friendly. In the same breath, Nashik has recently been the centre of major infrastructural developments in Maharashtra.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday launched an aerial LiDAR survey to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed 736 km Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed rail (HSR) corridor.

The proposed Mumbai-Nagpur HSR corridor will connect Mumbai with cities or towns like Nagpur, Khapri Deport, Wardha, Pulgoan, Karanjalad, Malegaon Jahangir, Mehkar, Jalna, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Nashik, Igatpuri and Shahapur.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur said that the LiDAR survey for preparing the DPR for the Mumbai-Nagpur HSR corridor started on Friday, with an aeroplane fitted with state-of-the-art aerial LiDAR and imagery sensors taking its first flight and capturing the data related to ground survey.

She said the NHSRCL is adopting the light detection and ranging survey (LiDAR) technology as it provides all the ground details and data in three to four months, which otherwise would have taken 10-12 months.

She said the ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as it provides accurate details of areas around the alignment. This technique uses a combination of laser data, GPS data, flight parameters and actual photographs to give accurate survey data.