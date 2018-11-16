English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pilgrims in Sabarimala Can Now Travel in Make-In-India Electric Buses by Olectra-BYD
Olectra-BYD was the first manufacturer in India to deploy commercially running Electric Bus with HRTC on Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass route.
Representative image. (Photo: Olectra formerly Goldstone)
In a first of its kind move, the pilgrims of Sabarimala will be now able to travel in zero emission electric buses from Olectra – BYD. The company will be starting the service with eBuzz K7 model, which has been plying for over one year at a high altitude between Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass route in Himachal Pradesh and will now start its commercial operations in the southern state under Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
These Buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech (Formerly Goldstone Infratech) in a strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd. The 9-meter air-conditioned low floor buses have a capacity of 32+1 (driver) and has a range of 250 kms in a single charge. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 2-3 hours.
Olectra-BYD's electric bus models are manufactured at its plant in Telangana. (Image: Olectra)
Announcing the deployment of the buses Mr. N Naga Satyam, Executive Director – Olectra Greentech Limited said, “Olectra-BYD is proud to operate its state-of-the-art electric buses in one more state in the country. Our buses would now contribute to preserve the rich ecology of Kerala - God’s own Country. We are sure that like other states our 10 buses will repeat the success in Kerala state as well.”
Olectra-BYD was the first manufacturer in India to deploy commercially running Electric Bus with Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC). The company is also running its Electric Bus eBuzz K7 in Mumbai under Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).
Apart from this, the 12-meter variant, eBuzz K9 has completed its trials in Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Rajkot, etc. Olectra’s another model eBuzz K6 was the first ‘Make in India’ Electric Bus which was exported to Nepal in June 2018.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
