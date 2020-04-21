Pilot of Icelandair Flight Draws Heart in Air to Express Solidarity Towards Corona Warriors

Any act of kindness or togetherness goes a long way in upholding spirits and warming our hearts. While the world is battling a deadly pandemic, it is the need of the hour to forget all boundaries and shower support.

A Boeing aircraft has just that and a bit more. The Icelandair flight was travelling from Shanghai in China to Reykjavik in Iceland. Carrying medical supplies from the country, it drew a heart shape over the Icelandic capital city Reykjavik.





A Boeing 767 from Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Reykjavik in Iceland, on arrival from China with medical supplieshttps://t.co/KzbjFK1Iqe pic.twitter.com/97Dlp5eynE

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 19, 2020

Swedish flight tracker app Flight Radar posted the news on its Twitter feed on April 20. It said in the caption, “A Boeing 767 from Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Reykjavik in Iceland, on arrival from China with medical supplies”. The move of solidarity to pay tribute to the medical professionals has won hearts online. The post received over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets. One can check out the route in detail here. https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/fi1725/#2460c84c Another similar incident happened over the skies of Portapique, a rural town in Nova Scotia, Canada. The town saw a disastrous 12-hour shooting rampage that killed 16 people on April 19. According to a tweet by Halifax News and Info, a Nova Scotia-based news portal, a pilot of a single-engine aircraft was behind the massive heart drawn over the Portapique area.



Portapique: Spotted on FlightRadar: A pilot of a single-engine aircraft flew over the Portapique area in the shape of a heart this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/ocJdvqB6eN — Halifax News & Info (@haligonia) April 20, 2020



The tweet also extended condolences to the families of the victims.