Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group Showcase H500 and K350 at Beijing

Pininfarina H500 Sedan Concept. (Image: HKG)

Pininfarina K350 SUV Concept cabin. (Image: HKG)

Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group add new members to the family of electric cars born out of their collaboration at the Auto China 2018 in Beijing, confirming their joint effort to develop clean energy vehicles. World premiere for two new models, the H500 saloon, and the 4-seater K350 SUV, was on display, along side HK GT gran turismo.The three cars, which share a design language in Pininfarina style, are all equipped with the electric motors with a power rating of over 300 kW, control unit and a range extender that enables a range of over 1000 km to be achieved.The three models are capable of reaching a top speed of 250 kph and acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds (the saloon) and 4.7 seconds (the SUV).The front grille, now a signature HK feature, has two side air intakes emphasizing the sporty positioning. The interior, featuring four single units has adjustable touch screens for both front and rear passengers, as well as a touchscreen that slides on the door panels making it easier to share entertainment.The collaboration between Pininfarina and HK has already resulted in the H600 luxury saloon presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 and the K550 5-seater and K750 7-seater SUV presented at the Shanghai Motor Show 2017.“Hybrid Kinetic Group is a sound, crucial partner for Pininfarina”, explains CEO Silvio Pietro Angori. “We are creating a new range of electric vehicles together and preparing the way for their commercial debut with the presentation of the first Hybrid Kinetic produced car for the international market. The three models presented in Beijing are just another step forward in a long-term and fruitful relationship”.Pininfarina was the first Italian design house to provide styling and engineering services to Chinese car manufacturers from 1996 onwards. Since then, Pininfarina has expanded its range of activities by developing partnerships with manufacturers such as AviChina (Hafei), Chery, Changfeng, Brilliance, BAIC, JAC and others, for which highly commercially successful vehicles have been designed, such as the DX7, the first outcome of collaboration between Pininfarina and South East Motor-SEM, which was followed in 2016 by the DX3 concept, a compact SUV that anticipates the next production car, also developed by Pininfarina in Italy.