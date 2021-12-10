Pininfarina-Designed Foxtron Electric Vehicle Unveiled With 750hp and 750km range

Italian styling giant Pininfarina unveiled its new innovation, the electric Model E sedan for the Hai Technology Group, at the International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXHK) 2021. For the unversed, Hai Technology Group is a subsidiary of Foxconn. The electronics giantbest known for manufacturing iPhones for Apple and several other products for various big namesis now expanding into electric vehicles under the Foxtron brand.

The parent company reportedly roped in the famous Italian design firm (Pininfarina) to pen its first luxury sedan. Under the new collaboration, the company debuted its first three vehicles for the Foxtron marque – a Model C compact, a Model T urban bus and the Model E sedan, at the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 in October.

The Model E was on display in the Designer Zone at the AsiaWorld-Expo convention centre from December 1 to 5. The EV sedan is perhaps the first step in a strategic collaboration that will continue for the future between the Italian and Taiwanese firms. The car is a technologically revolutionary luxury flagship vehicle that is aimed to cater the needs of middle and high-end buyers.

According to AutoCar India report, the rear seat of the car is designed to transform into a dedicated mobile office space, with personal mobile devices seamlessly connected to the passenger car. These are designed to enable a host of smart applications such as face recognition door opening, smart windows, and vehicle interfaces among others.

The upcoming electric sedan has a power output of around 750 bhp and can accelerate from 0 – 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, faster than most comparable models present in the market. It also boasts high performance and advanced dynamic control technology and the Model E also offers a 750-kilometre range, which is a big relief for most electric car users.

The Model E was entirely built at Pininfarina atelier in Cambiano, Turin, Italy, where, some of the most automotive brands’ show cars, prototypes to small series cars were hand-built by a their highly skilled teams.

As mentioned earlier, the Italian firm is responsible for designing both the exteriors and interiors of the Model E, as well as the user’s experience features inside the vehicle. One of the highlights of this feature loaded EV are its smart surfaces, which are spread on the front, profile, and rear sides of the vehicle. These state-of-the-art feature demonstrate how the vehicle interfaces with the outside world.

These intelligent surfaces are accommodated within a stunning car that shows its power, sportiness and elegance that Pininfarina is known for.

