Pininfarina PF0 All-Electric Hypercar Teased Ahead of Reveal at Geneva Motor Show, Will Compete Tesla Roadster

Early Pininfarina PF0 artist impression. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

If you're one of a very exclusive and well-heeled collection of prospective buyers, you may have already seen the all-new Pininfarina PF0 at a private viewing held at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance at the weekend. But if you're not, Pininfarina has released another teaser image of its upcoming rival to the Tesla Roadster to keep the flames of anticipation burning ahead of a full global reveal at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next March.After what we have to assume was a successful private reveal at Pebble Beach, the team behind this first model for Automobili Pininfarina as a manufacturer in its own right are returning to their German and Italian headquarters to plan further such events for the Middle East and Europe.As is the norm with such things, the teaser doesn't reveal a whole lot about the overall look of the concept, apart from the fact there's a radical rear aerodynamic profile including a pair of large, flat floating rear wings featuring integrated LED tail-lights. But if there's one company we can pretty much be guaranteed will deliver an absolutely stunning-looking car, it's this Italian design house with a string of stunning designs in its portfolio for manufacturers as diverse as Ferrari and Peugeot.When the PF0 eventually makes it into production form, its manufacturer is promising it will be the most powerful Italian sports car available and capable of getting from 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds. A top speed of 250 mph is also planned, although the all-electric hypercar is also expected to deliver a range between charges of some 310 miles.It's not expected to start being delivered to customers until sometime in 2020, but a performance like that inevitably doesn't come cheap and there will only be 150 units built.Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke said of the first showing: "For a new car company, this US launch programme was hugely challenging, exciting and ultimately rewarding. Our guests in Pebble Beach were classic and performance car aficionados and judged that the PF0 design delivered the right balance of beauty and functional performance visuals. They came to see classic Pininfarina and weren't disappointed.Most importantly, we have some great feedback from clients who have owned numerous Pininfarina-styled supercars. We know we are on the right track and we will now return to Europe to deliver on our aim of producing the world's most beautiful, innovative and rare hypercar."More affordable models are planned after the PF0, but what Pininfarina deems 'affordable' remains to be seen.