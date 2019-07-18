Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pininfarina to Unveil Brand's Future Design Philosophy Next Month

The design vision is called ‘PURA,' a philosophy that was described in November as "inspir[ing] the styling of [Pininfarina]'s future range of high-performance EVs"

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Pininfarina to Unveil Brand's Future Design Philosophy Next Month
Pininfarina Battista. (Image source AFP Relaxnews)
Automobili Pininfarina's design director Luca Borgogno will be giving the world a peek at the Italian company's design vision for its future electric models next month. Over the weekend, Automobili Pininfarina announced that the brand will be getting a new design philosophy in the near future -- a vision that will be revealed by the brand's design director Luca Borgogno in August at The Quail during California's annual Monterey Car Week.

The design vision is called ‘PURA,' a philosophy that was described in November as "inspir[ing] the styling of [Pininfarina]'s future range of high-performance EVs" which, according to Borgogno, will "define everything [the brand does] in the coming years."

A model sporting the new design styling, the P40 hypercar prototype, was first revealed last year sporting a sleek aerodynamic design emulated in the company's first commercially-produced all-electric hypercar, the €2 million Battista, deliveries of which will begin at the end of 2020.

Accompanying Borgogno's presentation of the PURA vision, Pininfarina will also have an "enhanced" version of the Battista on display for potential clients at the brand's private residence in Monterey.

Based on the results of the final performance testing -- including wind tunnel and simulation testing -- of the Battista, the range of the model on a single charge is expected to be well above 450 km. Power will measure in at 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb.-ft of torque.

Only 150 units of the electric hypercar will be available within Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia for €2 million.

Monterey Car Week 2019 takes place August 9-18.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
