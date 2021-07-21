Pininfarina's Teorema Concept Gives a Hint at the Future of Automobiles

Future of automobiles looks promising as we keep on integrating more technology and better comfort. As Mahindra owned Pininfarina gives out a revolutionary concept car named Teorema, the future of cars looks good. While the company is known for creating radical conceptions and production cars, this car takes it even further with its futuristic and outlandish look, the car from some angles does not even look like a car.

The Teorema also has huge air ducts on the front face that run all the way to the back. These ducts direct air from the inlets seen on the front fascia to the exhaust vents located on the rear aspect, enhancing Teorema’s wind-cheating characteristics. Furthermore, the wheels on this EV are rather impressive.

The silhouette is one-of-a-kind, with a hint of a shooting brake-style roof. In addition, the window line tapers down towards the back end.

According to Pininfarina, the Teorema was created utilising VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technologies. The Teorema is as long as the recently introduced Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, measuring 5,400 mm overall. The height is 1,400 mm, which is rather short. This was done to maintain the Teorema’s aerodynamic efficiency. Furthermore, it has been tunnel examined to guarantee that it has a low aerodynamic drag coefficient.

The Teorema’s interior is also futuristic. It lacks a steering wheel and seats five people in a 1+2+2 configuration. This EV’s inside is painted in a black colour, and the cockpit proclaims loudly that it is an autonomous vehicle. However, it is presented as a demonstration idea and will never be mass-produced.

The electric powertrain’s specs have not yet been published, however the Teorema has two modes, Rest and Drive. Benteler’s rolling chassis serves as the Teorema’s foundation. Continental was also engaged in the Teorema’s research and development. The seats of this super EV are made by Poltrona Frau.

