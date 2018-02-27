Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT Apple CarPlay. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT reverse parking screen. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT user navigation. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT AppRadio+. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT touchscreen. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT Android Auto. (Image: Ayushmaan Chawla/News18.com)

There was a time when mass manufacturers used to offer their cars bare minimum, without loading them with basic accessories like a car stereo. Pioneer, has been a front-runner in equipping cars with after-market stereo systems and they have come a long way from manufacturing single-din CD system to double-din touch-screen system with easy mobile connectivity.We installed the newest offering from Pioneer – the AVH Z5090BT double din system on a car to understand the product better. The India-spec version supports phone driven MapMyIndia + CarPlay+ Android Auto, along with a variety of features. Here’s what we liked and what we didn’t like about the AVH Z5090BT-The new Z-series promises a whole lot of features along with an overall enhanced user experience. Here are some of the things we liked on the new AVH Z5090BT-Pioneer says they have redesigned the circuit board for a superior sound quality output, with less audio signal noise than conventional circuit boards. We coupled the system with regular speakers, and we were satisfied with the overall output. However, a better quality sub-woofer system or component speakers can enhance the overall experience.The AVH Z5090BT by Pioneer comes with double din unit having a 7-inch WVGA touchscreen interface. The interface is clutter free, easy to read, and is capable of displaying up to 16.7 million distinct hues. The icon layout is flexible and can be personalized depending on how you want to utilize your screen.Both the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are offered as a standard part of infotainment systems in cars. It’s good that Pioneer has done the same with the AVH Z5090BT. The interface is really simple & purpose built for driving. One can use navigation, messaging, music & much more on the compatible Pioneer touchscreen. However, CarPlay doesn’t support navigation. But it does support everything else, including Siri.Since CarPlay navigation is not available in India, you can use MapMyIndia navigation by paying some extra cost. Once you are using it, the map mode will disable CarPlay, Android Auto. You can listen music using the Bluetooth audio, or iPod mode.- Now this is a feature that Pioneer is relying heavily on, however, we were not too sure about the same. It looked like a half cooked attempt to compete with CarPlay and Android Auto. The Appradio is designed as a one stop solution for navigation, internet media and other unwanted apps like weather, calendar and more. Some of the compatible applications include Navi Maps, Navmii for free offline navigation, Navitel for navigation with detailed 3D maps.– An extension of AppRadio Mode is the Appradio Live where you can use the internet media to stream music from Internet Radio, YouTube, and use popular social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. This, however, is not advisable to use during driving.The new AVH Z5090BT has a lot of likeability factor associated with it, thanks to the enhancements and features added to the unit. However, there are a certain grey area that Pioneer needs to work on, in order to make it even more desirable. Here’s a few of them–– The New Z-series AV receiver can play full HD (1080P) video. The video quality is good enough, but as mentioned above, it’s WVGA only. However, it’s the reverse camera view that has a stand-out display quality.Of everything else, the touchscreen quality is still a bit of a dark area in the overall built quality of the system. The unit has a non-capacitive touch-screen that makes it a bit troublesome to operate, considering how easy is a mobile’s touch-screen to operate. It’s high time that a capacitive touch-screen should make its way to infotainment screens.While Pioneer has worked a lot on the overall interface and features, operating some of the apps like AppRadio is still a slow process. It takes a lot of time to connect to these apps and start going with the desired product. It also takes time to get used to these apps.In summary, the new infotainment unit from Pioneer – the AVH Z5090BT – is a good unit for the price tag of Rs 29,990. The audio quality has improved, and the interface is simple. However, a non-capacitive touch screen and a system lag (however minor it is), makes you think otherwise else. We would suggest to stick to this unit strictly for functions like CarPlay and Android Auto. If, on the other hand, you need something more budget friendly, Pioneer has a lot of double din units to offer.