Pirelli Inaugurates its First Branded Retail Store in Agra

Expanding its footprints in India, Pirelli an Italian tyre maker has opened its first branded retail store in Agra, one of the major manufacturing hubs of North India. The retail store located at Chetak Puran in Agra offers a vast range of Pirelli Car, SUV and VAN Tyres comprising of PZero, Cinturato P7, Scorpion Verde and Scorpion ATR tyres.Spread over an area of 2500 sq. ft., Pirelli branded retail showroom will be a one-stop shop for Pirelli's complete tyre range and service solutions. The retail store also provides a gamut of services like- automated tyre changing, wheel balancing, 3D wheel alignment, Nitrogen Inflation, batteries support along with other tyre specific services.Pirelli Tyres through this first retail store in Agra aims to facilitate customers' Tyre buying decision along with providing the best in class customer service.Inaugurating the Pirelli branded store, Sanjay Mathur, General Manager for Pirelli Tyres in India, said, “We are aggressively expanding our presence in India especially in the northern part of India to cater the burgeoning demand for premium/luxury tyres in the region. Furthermore, we expect the next level of our growth from Tier 2 cities and expansion to these markets was an important part of our strategy.""Pirelli retail store in Agra is a one-stop shop solution for customers' needs pertaining to ISI-marked, BIS-approved Pirelli tyres.” Added Mathur.Pirelli India has aggressive plans to increase its presence in India with new and high tech service centres across major commercial hubs as well as the hinterlands of the country. Pirelli Tyres currently has 2 Tyre Centres in Delhi, 1 Tyre Centre each in Mysore, Mangalore, and 1 Branded Retail Store in Delhi and 2 Branded Retail stores and 1 Tyre Centre in Gurugram.