Pirelli Inaugurates its First Tyre Centre in Vadodara
Pirelli Tyres currently has 2 Tyre Centres in Delhi, 1 Tyre Centre each in Mysore, Mangalore, Gurugram & Bangalore and 1 Branded Retail Store each in Delhi, Agra and 2 Branded Retail stores in Gurugram.
Pirelli Tyre Centre in Vadodara. (Image: Pirelli)
In line with its focus of strengthening footprints in India, Italian tyre maker Pirelli today inaugurated its first Tyre Centre in Vadodara, one of the major industrial hubs of Western India. The tyre centre located at Vanikarpaga Salat Wada, Vadodara offers vast range of Pirelli Car, SUV and VAN Tyres comprising of PZero (New), Cinturato P7, Scorpion Verde and Scorpion ATR tyres.
The tyre centre is equipped with latest technology and wheel services like- automated tyre changing, wheel balancing, 3D wheel alignment, Nitrogen Inflation, batteries support along with other tyre specific services.
Inaugurating the Pirelli tyre centre, Mr. Sanjay Mathur, General Manager for Pirelli Tyres in India, said, “Expanding footprint in western India is a testimony of our resolve to strengthening presence across the country. Vadodara has a high demand for premium and luxury tyres. Pirelli remains committed to fulfil the aspirations of customers with its superior products and services.”
"Pirelli tyre centre in Vadodara is a one stop shop solution for customers' needs pertaining to ISI-marked, BIS-approved Pirelli tyres.” Added Mr. Mathur
Pirelli India has aggressive plans to increase its presence in India with new and high tech service centres across major commercial hubs as well as the hinterlands of the country. Pirelli Tyres currently has 2 Tyre Centres in Delhi, 1 Tyre Centre each in Mysore, Mangalore, Gurugram & Bangalore and 1 Branded Retail Store each in Delhi, Agra and 2 Branded Retail stores in Gurugram.
