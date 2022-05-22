Plane Crash: 5 Dead, 4 of a Family, As Tourist Plane Crashes in Southeast France

Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed in a tourist plane crash in the French Alps on Saturday, rescue services said. The accident happened in the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble in southeast France, for what should have been a half-hour flight.

Eye-witnesses to the crash tipped off the emergency services, who found the bodies of four adults and a child inside the plane’s burnt-out wreckage. Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.

Grenoble prosecutors have ordered an investigation into what happened, said regional officials.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.